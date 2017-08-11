President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence speaks before a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday, August 10, 2017,
Pence back in Indiana for official portrait unveiling

By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press

August 11, 2017 10:17 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

Vice President Mike Pence is back in Indiana, where he previously served as governor, to deliver a speech and attend the unveiling of his official state portrait.

Pence's Air Force Two landed in Indianapolis Friday morning.

He is delivering the keynote address at a luncheon held by an anti-violence group, the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

Next he will go to his portrait ceremony at the Statehouse, which he will attend with his wife, Karen Pence, as well as Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and his wife, Janet.

Tickets for the Ten Point Coalition luncheon started at $250 a person. Ticket packages ranged from $1,500 to $25,000. The coalition's website says the $10,000, $15,000 or $25,000 ticket packages included admission to a private session with Pence.

The coalition led by several African-American ministers is known for its campaigns to stem violence in crime-plagued city neighborhoods. It uses community members, in some cases reformed gang members, to de-escalate neighborhood tension.

Republican Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced this week he hopes to replicate the Ten Point Coalition model across the state by awarding up to $500,000 in grants. He credited the group with reducing violence in some neighborhoods.

Pence's Indiana visit comes ahead of his five-day trip to Central and South America, which begins Sunday.

