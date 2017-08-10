The Latest: Kenya reports vote violence in Garissa county

A graffiti artist paints a peace slogan on a tyre in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. Wednesday Aug. 9, 2017 as supporters of Kenyan opposition leader and presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, demonstrated. Odinga says hackers infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results . Early results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a wide lead over Odinga. Khalil Senosi AP Photo