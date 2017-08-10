Emergency services personnel check a crashed double-decker bus in Lavender Hill, southwest London Thursday Aug. 10, 2017. Transit officials said the bus was heading for the city's Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop on Thursday morning.
Emergency services personnel check a crashed double-decker bus in Lavender Hill, southwest London Thursday Aug. 10, 2017. Transit officials said the bus was heading for the city's Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop on Thursday morning. PA via AP Lauren Hurley
Emergency services personnel check a crashed double-decker bus in Lavender Hill, southwest London Thursday Aug. 10, 2017. Transit officials said the bus was heading for the city's Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop on Thursday morning. PA via AP Lauren Hurley

Nation & World

London double-decker bus crashes into store, several hurt

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 2:20 AM

LONDON

British emergency services say two people were trapped and several injured when a double-decker bus plowed into a store on a busy south London street.

Transit officials say the bus was heading for the city's Waterloo station when it careened through the plate glass window of a kitchen shop in Lavender Hill in the Battersea area on Thursday morning.

Firefighters freed two people trapped on the upper deck. The ambulance service says paramedics have treated 10 casualties, three of whom, including the bus driver, were taken to hospitals.

Passenger Amy Mullineux said the driver told her he "blacked out before the bus hit the shop. He doesn't remember hitting anything."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video