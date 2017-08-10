Nation & World

Review board set to deliberate on police shooting case

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 12:55 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A citizens review board is poised to deliberate on the decision by a North Carolina police force that the shooting of a black man by a police officer was justified.

The board heard testimony for two days behind closed doors in the September 2016 shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. The board attorney said testimony finished Wednesday. Closing statements and deliberations are scheduled for Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting by Officer Brentley Vinson was justified, and the district attorney said no charges would be filed. In June, the review board said it found a potential error in the police department's decision. The board hasn't publicly identified the error.

About a dozen protesters stood silently outside the meeting room Wednesday, some holding signs which read "Stop Killing Us."

