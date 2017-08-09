Anti-government demonstrators wave Venezuelan national flags during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. The U.S. State Department is repeating its rejection of the new government-loaded assembly rewriting Venezuela’s constitution, saying it’s “an illegitimate product of a flawed process designed by a dictator.”
Nation & World

New US penalties against 8 more people over Venezuela crisis

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

August 09, 2017 10:13 AM

WASHINGTON

The United States is imposing sanctions on eight more individuals, including the brother of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, for undermining democracy in the South American country.

The Treasury Department says seven are current or former Venezuelan government officials. The U.S. accuses them of supporting the creation of a constituent assembly that's charged with rewriting Venezuela's constitution and has declared itself superior to all other government institutions.

Chavez's brother Adan — among those targeted — has been appointed secretary of the new assembly.

The U.S. has called the vote to create the assembly illegitimate and a sign that President Nicolas Maduro is trying to strengthen what the U.S. calls his "dictatorship."

The U.S. previously targeted Maduro with sanctions, in a rare action against a foreign head of state.

  Comments  

