FILE -- In this Sunday, July 16, 2017 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens to French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. Israel's ruling Likud Party is organizing a rally in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Wednesday, August 9, 2017, in what it hopes will be a show of force by the beleaguered Israeli leader as he battles a slew of corruption allegations. Likud leaders have been putting heavy pressure on party activists to attend Wednesday evening's rally in Tel Aviv. Pool Photo via AP, File Stephane Mahe

Nation & World

Netanyahu's Likud pushes members to rally behind him

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 7:18 AM

TEL AVIV, Israel

Israel's ruling Likud Party is organizing a rally in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in what it hopes will be a show of force by the beleaguered Israeli leader as he battles a slew of corruption allegations.

Likud leaders have been putting heavy pressure on party activists to attend the rally on Wednesday evening in Tel Aviv.

They say it's meant to counter a vicious campaign by leftist media and overzealous police and state prosecution. But the gathering will also provide a test of Netanyahu's popularity and control over his party.

Israeli police suspect Netanyahu of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Last week, a former top aide agreed to testify against Netanyahu, raising speculation that an indictment could come soon.

Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

