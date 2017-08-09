Nation & World

Confederate time capsule contained flag, newspapers, money

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 4:18 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Newspapers, a Confederate flag and Confederate States of America dollar bills were among the items inside a time capsule that was found at the base of a memorial in Florida when the statue of a soldier was moved.

WFTV reports the capsule was opened Tuesday, nearly two months after the 106-year-old memorial nicknamed "Johnny Reb" was dismantled in Orlando following public outcry that the monument is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

The monument is being refurbished and re-erected in a section of a historic cemetery where 37 Confederate soldiers are buried. The process is costing taxpayers more than $120,000.

The capsule's items were placed in protective bags so they can be documented. They'll eventually be taken to the Orange County Regional History Center.

