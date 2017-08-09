Nation & World

Iran detains 64 half-naked youths at pool party

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 4:12 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's state TV is reporting that authorities have detained 64 youths at a pool party in central Isfahan province.

The Wednesday report by the TV news website iribnews.ir says provincial Islamic Revolutionary Guard forces and local police arrested 64 "half naked" youths at a pool party on the outskirts of Isfahan city on Tuesday.

The report said the youngsters were dancing and drinking alcoholic beverages.

The state TV station also said some partygoers published video from the event on social networks to "encourage decadence."

Drinking alcohol and mixed parties of unrelated men and women are illegal and considered a sin under Islamic law in Iran.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video