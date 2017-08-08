Pakistani police officers stand guard next to the posters of Pakistan's deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif installed on the planned rout of his rally at a highway in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Sharif is preparing to demonstrate his political strength by leading a rally from the capital Islamabad to his home city of Lahore, ignoring security threats.
Nation & World

Deposed Pakistani PM to lead rally despite security threats

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is preparing to demonstrate his political strength by leading a rally from the capital to his home city of Lahore, ignoring security threats.

Asif Kirmani, a lawmaker from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, said convoys of vehicles carrying supporters will depart from Islamabad Wednesday.

Sharif plans to spend two nights along Grand Trunk Road, the main road from Islamabad to Lahore, during his first public appearances since July 28. That's when the country's Supreme Court disqualified him from serving for concealing his assets.

It also comes a day after Sharif claimed that his removal did not mean his future in politics was over.

