A Hawaiian monk seal pup, right, and her mother rest on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. State and federal authorities plan to move a newborn Hawaiian monk seal away from congested Waikiki so it can remain a wild animal and won't become accustomed to interacting with people.
A Hawaiian monk seal pup, right, and her mother rest on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. State and federal authorities plan to move a newborn Hawaiian monk seal away from congested Waikiki so it can remain a wild animal and won't become accustomed to interacting with people. Audrey McAvoy AP Photo
A Hawaiian monk seal pup, right, and her mother rest on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. State and federal authorities plan to move a newborn Hawaiian monk seal away from congested Waikiki so it can remain a wild animal and won't become accustomed to interacting with people. Audrey McAvoy AP Photo

Nation & World

Newborn Hawaiian monk seal to be moved out of Waikiki

By AUDREY McAVOY Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:43 PM

HONOLULU

State and federal authorities plan to move a newborn Hawaiian monk seal away from congested Waikiki so it can remain a wild animal and won't become accustomed to interacting with people.

National Marine Fisheries Service Regional Marine Mammal Response Coordinator David Schofield said Tuesday officials will take the seal shortly after it is weaned. He says they'll move it to a remote, undisclosed part of Oahu island.

Schofield says officials have moved newly weaned seals from other areas popular with people in the past, like Poipu (poy-POO') on Kauai.

Hawaiian monk seals are a critically endangered species. There are only 1,400 remaining in the wild.

The seal's mother gave birth in late June. It was the first seal born in the popular tourist district since record-keeping began a few decades ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video