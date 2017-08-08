Recording: Woman, 83, says she wants son's ex dead, laughs

FILE - Thes July, 27, 2017 file photos, provided by Plainfield Police Department show Pauline Chase, 83, left, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, both from Plainfield, N.H. During a hearing Monday, Aug. 8, 2017, prosecutors played phone calls between Chase and a hit man. Chase and Temple have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Prosecutors say the hit man went to police. Plainfield Police Department via AP)