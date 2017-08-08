FILE - Thes July, 27, 2017 file photos, provided by Plainfield Police Department show Pauline Chase, 83, left, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, both from Plainfield, N.H. During a hearing Monday, Aug. 8, 2017, prosecutors played phone calls between Chase and a hit man. Chase and Temple have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Prosecutors say the hit man went to police.
FILE - Thes July, 27, 2017 file photos, provided by Plainfield Police Department show Pauline Chase, 83, left, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, both from Plainfield, N.H. During a hearing Monday, Aug. 8, 2017, prosecutors played phone calls between Chase and a hit man. Chase and Temple have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Prosecutors say the hit man went to police. Plainfield Police Department via AP)
FILE - Thes July, 27, 2017 file photos, provided by Plainfield Police Department show Pauline Chase, 83, left, and her son Maurice Temple, 63, both from Plainfield, N.H. During a hearing Monday, Aug. 8, 2017, prosecutors played phone calls between Chase and a hit man. Chase and Temple have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder. Prosecutors say the hit man went to police. Plainfield Police Department via AP)

Nation & World

Recording: Woman, 83, says she wants son's ex dead, laughs

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 8:47 AM

CLAREMONT, N.H.

An 83-year-old New Hampshire woman accused in a murder-for-hire plot involving her son's ex-wife is heard on recordings laughing and saying she wants her former daughter-in-law dead.

During a hearing Monday, prosecutors played phone calls between Pauline Chase and a hit man. Chase and her son, 63-year-old Maurice Temple, both of Plainfield, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, solicitation to commit murder and attempt to commit murder.

Prosecutors say the hit man went to police.

In one call, the man asks Chase if she's sure she wants the woman dead. Chase responds, laughing, "Yes, that's right."

Temple's lawyer says Temple wasn't part of the plan until the hit man persuaded him to be.

The hearing was continued to Thursday. No arguments have been heard yet for Chase.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video