Villagers stand near debris as they wait for rescuers to work following a landslide in Gengdi village in southwestern China's Sichuan province, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. A rain-triggered landslide hit a village in southwest China on Tuesday, killing people and leaving others missing, authorities said.
Villagers stand near debris as they wait for rescuers to work following a landslide in Gengdi village in southwestern China's Sichuan province, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. A rain-triggered landslide hit a village in southwest China on Tuesday, killing people and leaving others missing, authorities said. Chinatopix via AP)
Villagers stand near debris as they wait for rescuers to work following a landslide in Gengdi village in southwestern China's Sichuan province, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. A rain-triggered landslide hit a village in southwest China on Tuesday, killing people and leaving others missing, authorities said. Chinatopix via AP)

Nation & World

Landslide kills 23 in village in southwest China

The Associated Press

agosto 08, 2017 3:56 AM

BEIJING

A rain-triggered landslide hit a village in southwest China on Tuesday, killing 23 people and leaving two others missing, authorities said.

Rescuers were able to pull one person out from the rubble in Gengdi village in Sichuan province, and four others had minor injuries, the provincial government's news office said in an online statement.

It added that 71 houses were destroyed and a 5-kilometer (3-mile) stretch of road was damaged in the early morning landslide, which has caused an estimated 160 million yuan ($23.9 million) in direct economic losses.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UM tight end Chris Herndon

UM tight end Chris Herndon 2:09

UM tight end Chris Herndon
Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles 1:06

Tour the new artificial field at War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles
Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter 4:23

Officers take fire, dive for cover and negotiate with shooter

View More Video