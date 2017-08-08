Nation & World

Spain arrests writer on Turkish order alleging terrorism

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 2:43 AM

MADRID

Spanish police say they have arrested a Turkish-Swedish reporter and writer in Barcelona on an international arrest order from Turkey for alleged terrorism.

Barcelona National Police spokesman Jose Antonio Nin said Tuesday Hamza Yalcin was detained at Barcelona airport Aug. 3 and is now being held pending an extradition hearing. He said Yalcin has been handed over to National Court authorities.

Jonathan Lundqvist, head of the Swedish branch of Reporters Without Borders said the arrest was an attempt by Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan to show "he can reach critical voices even if they are not in the country."

Lundqvist said Yalcin fled to Sweden in 1984. He said Spain has now to decide whether to hand him to Turkey where "over 100 other journalists have been charged by the Erdogan regime for similar crimes."

