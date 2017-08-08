French president Macron wants to give a role to his wife

FILE- In this July 20, 2017 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and his wife Brigitte Macron await for a diner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France. French President Emmanuel Macron wants to formalize the role of the president's wife amid controversy over the cost and status of the first lady. The president's office is preparing a formal communication in coming days, Brigitte Macron's office said Tuesday. As Macron's popularity drops in polls, more than 270,000 people have signed a petition in the past few weeks against the plan to grant a tax-funded budget to finance the president's wife activities. Michel Euler, File AP Photo