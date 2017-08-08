Baltimore police videos don't inspire public's confidence

File-This Oct. 26, 2015, file photo shows Officer Hannah Parish displaying a Taser International Axon Camera body camera during a news conference in Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department is having a tough time restoring public confidence in the troubled agency. The city is on pace to break its decades-old murder record and the body camera program that was rolled out to increase transparency has fueled allegations of misconduct after a pair of problematic videos recently surfaced. Juliet Linderman, File AP Photo