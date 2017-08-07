Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dead at 68

FILE - In this April 23, 2015, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Don Baylor poses for a photo before a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, in Anaheim, Calif. Don Baylor, the 1979 AL MVP with the California Angels who went on to become manager of the year with the Colorado Rockies in 1995, has died. He was 68. Baylor died Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, at a hospital in Austin, Texas, his son, Don Baylor Jr., told the Austin American-Statesman. Alex Gallardo, File AP Photo