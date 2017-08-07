Maduro vows 'maximum penalty' for attack on Venezuela base

Soldiers stop a vehicle, whose passengers kneel on the ground outside the car, as they detain the two passengers who were circulating on the Paramacay military base in Valencia, Venezuela, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. According to the government earlier in the day, troops quickly put down an attack at the army base in Venezuela on Sunday, clashing with a group that said it was out to “re-establish the constitutional order” but was dismissed by officials as a band of civilians working with a deserted lieutenant and a former officer. Juan Carlos Hernandez AP Photo