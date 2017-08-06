Nation & World

Georgia law school starting legal clinic for veterans

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 6:49 AM

ATHENS, Ga.

A Georgia university's law school is creating a legal clinic focused on military veterans.

Officials at the University of Georgia School of Law say the clinic is funded by a donation from alumnus James Butler.

According to a school statement, Butler wanted to honor his father, who was a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy.

The statement says the clinic will put a special emphasis on veterans' claims that have been denied or deferred by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Law students will staff the clinic, overseen by a professional director.

The clinic is scheduled to begin operating next summer and will be based on the University of Georgia's campus in Athens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video