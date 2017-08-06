Nation & World

Netanyahu aide says Israeli leader calm in face of charges

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 2:51 AM

JERUSALEM

A close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is relaxed and confident amid reports of the slew of corruptions charges against him.

Sports and Culture Minister Miri Regev says Sunday she has full confidence in the prime minister and denounced what she called a media campaign to topple him.

Netanyahu himself did not address the latest developments at his weekly Cabinet meeting.

Israeli police recently announced that they suspect Netanyahu of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust in a pair of cases. Netanyahu's former chief of staff and longtime confidante has agreed to turn state witness and testify against his former mentor. This has raised speculation that Netanyahu could be indicted shortly.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and calls the accusations a witch hunt.

