Nation & World

Jury convicts pair for sex trafficking of children in Ohio

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 8:41 AM

CLEVELAND

A Cleveland jury has convicted a man and woman of dozens of counts related to the sex trafficking of children as young as 9 years old.

Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fhmBcP ) that 42-year-old Andre Boynton and 39-year-old Anika George were found guilty Friday of human trafficking, conspiracy and multiple counts of child rape and pornography.

Prosecutors say Boynton, serving a life sentence for child rape, ordered George, of North Royalton, over a prison phone to abduct boys in Cleveland and record her having sex with the boys and the boys having sex with a 14-year-old girl developmentally disabled girl.

They were also convicted of charges involving George photographing 11 elderly people in the nude at a nursing home where she worked.

George's attorney declined to comment. Boynton's attorney couldn't be reached Saturday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video