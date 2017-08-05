Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a Gay Pride breakfast meeting at the Northern Whig bar in Belfast, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017. Ireland's prime minister says it is "only a matter of time" before same-sex marriage is legalized in Northern Ireland — the only part of the United Kingdom where it still is banned. Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay leader, made the comments at a gay pride event on Saturday in Belfast.
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a Gay Pride breakfast meeting at the Northern Whig bar in Belfast, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017. Ireland's prime minister says it is "only a matter of time" before same-sex marriage is legalized in Northern Ireland — the only part of the United Kingdom where it still is banned. Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay leader, made the comments at a gay pride event on Saturday in Belfast. PA via AP Peter Morrison
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a Gay Pride breakfast meeting at the Northern Whig bar in Belfast, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017. Ireland's prime minister says it is "only a matter of time" before same-sex marriage is legalized in Northern Ireland — the only part of the United Kingdom where it still is banned. Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay leader, made the comments at a gay pride event on Saturday in Belfast. PA via AP Peter Morrison

Nation & World

Irish PM: 'Matter of time' for N. Ireland and gay marriage

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 7:15 AM

LONDON

Ireland's prime minister says it is "only a matter of time" before same-sex marriage is legalized in Northern Ireland — the only part of the United Kingdom where it still is banned.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay leader, made the comments at a gay pride event on Saturday in Belfast.

Northern Ireland remains the only part of the British Isles where same-sex marriages are not allowed. A 2015 voter referendum legalized them in the republic of Ireland.

The issue has been one of the sticking points preventing the restoration of the Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

The Democratic Unionists, Northern Ireland's biggest British Protestant party and a key partner to British Prime Minister Theresa May's government, has opposed same-sex marriage.

The Catholic nationalist Sinn Fein supports it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video