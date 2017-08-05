Irish PM: 'Matter of time' for N. Ireland and gay marriage

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrives for a Gay Pride breakfast meeting at the Northern Whig bar in Belfast, Saturday Aug. 5, 2017. Ireland's prime minister says it is "only a matter of time" before same-sex marriage is legalized in Northern Ireland — the only part of the United Kingdom where it still is banned. Varadkar, Ireland's first openly gay leader, made the comments at a gay pride event on Saturday in Belfast. PA via AP Peter Morrison