Russia's ex-ambassador to US rejects accusations of meddling

FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak arrives at the State Department in Washington to meet with Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon. The former Russian ambassador to the United States on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, strongly denied the accusations of meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Kislyak, who has just returned from Washington, said on Russian state Rossiya 24 television that he was merely doing his job as a diplomat when he met with members of President Donald Trump’s team. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo