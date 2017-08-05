Nation & World

Supporters of deposed Pakistan PM welcome him in Islamabad

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 1:00 AM

ISLAMABAD

Scores of supporters have welcomed Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his arrival to the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad from a nearby hilltop resort. He was staying at the resort after last week's dismissal from office by the Supreme Court for concealing family assets.

Sharif was replaced by a lawmaker from his party, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, this week.

After spending the night in Islamabad, Sharif will travel to his home city of Lahore on Sunday to address a rally there. It will be the first show of political strength from Sharif's ruling party since his removal.

The Pakistan Muslim League party wants Abbasi to serve as premier until Sharif's younger brother, Shahbaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab province, wins a national assembly seat in a by-election.

