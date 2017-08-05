AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Sessions vows crackdown on leaks of classified information
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions pledged on Friday to rein in government leaks that he said undermine American security, taking an aggressive public stand after being called weak on the matter by President Donald Trump.
The nation's top law enforcement official cited no current investigations in which disclosures of information had jeopardized the country, but said the number of criminal leak probes had more than tripled in the early months of the Trump administration. Justice Department officials also said they were reviewing guidelines put in place to make it difficult for the government to subpoena journalists about their sources, and would not rule out the possibility that a reporter could be prosecuted.
"No one is entitled to surreptitiously fight to advance their battles in the media by revealing sensitive government information," Sessions said in an announcement that followed a series of news reports this year on the Trump campaign and White House that have relied on classified information. "No government can be effective when its leaders cannot discuss sensitive matters in confidence or talk freely in confidence with foreign leaders."
Media advocacy organizations condemned the announcement, with Bruce Brown, the executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, saying the decision to review existing guidelines was "deeply troubling."
Meanwhile, a White House adviser raised the possibility of lie detector tests for the small number of people in the West Wing and elsewhere with access to transcripts of Trump's phone calls. The Washington Post on Thursday published transcripts of his conversations with the leaders of Mexico and Australia.
Experts: Lack of remorse could bite 'Pharma Bro'
NEW YORK (AP) — Less than an hour after a U.S. jury convicted Martin Shkreli of securities fraud, the so-called "Pharma Bro" was back at his New York City apartment doing what comes naturally: trash talking in a live-stream on YouTube.
The brash former pharmaceutical CEO, who's still out on bail, joked he won't be going to a hard-core prison — "No shanks" — and predicted his acquittal on some charges Friday will help him recover tens of millions of dollars he claims he's owed from a drug company he started.
"It doesn't seem like life will change much for Martin Shkreli," he said while drinking a beer and playing with his cat. "I'm one of the richest New Yorkers there is, and after today's verdict, it's going to stay that way."
Shkreli's trolling of his own trial has amused some onlookers. But legal experts say it could have serious consequences when it comes time for sentencing.
"No real good can come from going on YouTube after a guilty verdict," said Robert Mintz, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice. "This is exactly the kind of behavior that got him in trouble in the first place."
AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week
Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.
This week's gallery includes Indian paramilitary soldiers using slingshots to shoot glass marbles at Kashmiri protesters in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir; "Vertical Forests" in Milan, Italy; and election volunteers preparing a polling station in Rwanda's capital Kigali for the presidential elections.
This gallery contains photos published July 29 - Aug. 4, 2017.
See the latest AP photo galleries: http://apne.ws/TXeCBN
Analysis: Trump turns to Russia probe to poke at his critics
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to turn the Russia investigation into a rallying cry.
Far from avoiding talk of the accelerating probe into his campaign's ties to Moscow, Trump is instead using it to stoke the outrage of his most loyal supporters. The probe, he argues, is an outgrowth of the bias and resentment media elites and Democrats hold against his white, working-class base. The investigation is a nefarious attempt to undo the results of the election and seize power from the voters who have been marginalized, he says.
"They can't beat us at the voting booths so they are trying to cheat you out of the future and the future that you want," Trump said in a defiant tone during a Thursday night rally in Huntington, West Virginia. "They are trying to cheat you out of the leadership you want with a fake story that is demeaning to all of us and most importantly, demeaning to our country and demeaning to our Constitution."
The message falls in line with Trump's longstanding appeal to the voters he has called the "forgotten men and women of our country" who lack a voice in government. Trump casts himself as the voice of the aggrieved who understands their troubles.
But this heavy reliance on his loyal base, which comprise far short of an electoral majority, carries risks. Long-term, it's unclear how his message will appeal to mainstream Republicans, some of whom are conducting investigations into his Russia ties in Congress and are unlikely to see special counsel Robert Mueller, the by-the-book former FBI director and decorated Vietnam War veteran, as the face of a witch hunt.
Rest up, Congress, there's a load of work awaiting in autumn
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress will have to prove its mettle this fall. It has no choice.
Republicans have little to show for their first seven months of controlling the White House and Capitol Hill. The Senate sent Justice Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, and Congress passed bills bolstering veterans' health programs and financing the Food and Drug Administration. It approved another sanctioning Russia for its 2016 election meddling, which President Donald Trump resentfully signed knowing Congress would lopsidedly override a veto.
Lawmakers returning from recess after Labor Day will confront a pile of bills they must approve. They'll also face another stack of work they've promised to tackle and that GOP voters elected them to achieve.
REPUBLICANS ARE IN CHARGE ...
Police: Chicago stabbing death suspects surrender peacefully
CHICAGO (AP) — A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in the brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man surrendered peacefully in California and will be returned to Chicago for interrogation, federal and local authorities said.
Wyndham Lathem, 42, gave himself up late Friday at the Oakland federal building and Andrew Warren, 56, surrendered at about the same time to the San Francisco Police Department, according to Michael McCloud, fugitive taskforce commander with the U.S. Marshals Service.
McCloud said the surrender of the two suspects was "negotiated," although he declined to say how that happened.
"We were not in contact with them directly," during the negotiations, he said.
Lathem, an associate microbiology professor at Northwestern, was booked into the Alameda County jail. Warren, a Somerville College resident at Oxford University in England, was taken to the San Francisco County Jail. They will appear separately in court before being extradited to Illinois. It was not immediately clear when that would happen.
US court upends murder conviction of Blackwater contractor
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the first-degree murder conviction of a former Blackwater security contractor, ordering a new trial for the man prosecutors say fired the first shots in the 2007 slayings of 14 Iraqi civilians at a crowded traffic circle in Baghdad.
In a split opinion, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals of the District of Columbia Circuit ruled a lower court erred by not allowing Nicholas Slatten to be tried separately from his three co-defendants in 2014. The 33-year-old contractor from Tennessee is serving a life sentence for his role in the killings, which strained international relations and drew intense scrutiny of the role of American contractors in the Iraq War.
The court also ordered new sentences for the three other contractors, Paul Slough, Evan Liberty and Dustin Heard. They were each found guilty of manslaughter and firearms charges carrying mandatory 30-year terms.
The judges determined those sentences violated the constitutional prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment because prosecutors charged them with using military firearms while committing another felony. That statute, typically employed against gang members or bank robbers, had never before been used against overseas security contractors working for the U.S. government.
A spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Washington said prosecutors were still reviewing the decision and had no immediate comment.
Huff, puff, pass? AG's pot fury not echoed by task force
WASHINGTON (AP) — The betting was that law-and-order Attorney General Jeff Sessions would come out against the legalized marijuana industry with guns blazing. But the task force Sessions assembled to find the best legal strategy is giving him no ammunition, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.
The Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety, a group of prosecutors and federal law enforcement officials, has come up with no new policy recommendations to advance the attorney general's aggressively anti-marijuana views. The group's report largely reiterates the current Justice Department policy on marijuana.
It encourages officials to keep studying whether to change or rescind the Obama administration's more hands-off approach to enforcement — a stance that has allowed the nation's experiment with legal pot to flourish. The report was not slated to be released publicly, but portions were obtained by the AP.
Sessions, who has assailed marijuana as comparable to heroin and blamed it for spikes in violence, has been promising to reconsider existing pot policy since he took office six months ago. His statements have sparked both support and worry across the political spectrum as a growing number of states have worked to legalize the drug.
Threats of a federal crackdown have united liberals, who object to the human costs of a war on pot, and some conservatives, who see it as a states' rights issue. Some advocates and members of Congress had feared the task force's recommendations would give Sessions the green light to begin dismantling what has become a sophisticated, multimillion-dollar pot industry that helps fund schools, educational programs and law enforcement.
Southeast Asia issues strong rebuke, warning to North Korea
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asia's top diplomats slammed North Korea with a sharp rebuke Saturday over its intercontinental ballistic missile tests and admonished Pyongyang to comply with its duty of helping avert conflicts as a member of Asia's biggest security forum.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers, however, were split on an American proposal to suspend Pyongyang from the ASEAN Regional Forum, a 27-nation bloc that includes North Korea and its bitter adversaries the U.S., South Korea and Japan.
The ASEAN ministers reiterated in a joint statement their grave concerns over the escalation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula due to the North's two ICBM tests last month, saying the launches threaten world stability. The ministers traditionally issue a communique containing their diverse concerns, and their issuance of a separate statement on North Korea's missile tests and nuclear weapons program reflects their deep worries about the issue.
"These developments seriously threaten peace, security and stability in the region and the world," the ministers said in their statement. They urged the North to immediately and fully comply with its obligations under U.N. Security Council resolutions.
They also backed efforts to improve relations between the two Koreas and said their 10-nation bloc was ready "to play a constructive role in contributing to peace and stability" on the Korean Peninsula.
UAW defiant in Mississippi loss as union opponents celebrate
CANTON, Miss. (AP) — Supporters of the United Auto Workers say they're not giving up their fight to unionize a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi after a stinging defeat, even as UAW opponents say Friday's loss proves workers don't want the union.
More than 62 percent of workers voting in a two-day election at Nissan Motor Co.'s Canton plant voted against the UAW, with 2,244 ballots against the union according to the National Labor Relations Board. Voting for union representation were 1,307 workers, or 38 percent.
"They know we didn't need it," said Nissan worker Kim Barber, an outspoken union opponent who said she was celebrating Friday's result. "We didn't need outside interference coming into our plant."
Amid tears at a union office near the plant just north of Jackson, UAW supporters voiced defiance, with some calling for the election to be rerun after the minimum six-month wait. The union filed charges moments before the polls closed Friday night making new allegations that Nissan had broken federal labor law and intimidated workers into voting "no." If the labor board agrees, it could order a new election at the plant.
"It hurts," said union supporter Phillip White. "We ran against a machine; we ran against a monster; we ran against all the lies."
