The Latest: Police fatally shot man in Las Vegas shootout

The Latest on a fatal shootout between a police officer and a man in Las Vegas (all times local):
1 p.m.
Authorities confirm that the man who died following a shootout with police on Tuesday in Las Vegas was killed by an officer's bullet to the head.
The Clark County coroner's office says Friday that 25-year-old Miguel Salas died of homicide from that single gunshot wound.
Police have said that the suspect had fled two officers attempting to pull him over on Tuesday and fired shots at them, forcing the officers to return fire.
Police have said that 33-year-old Las Vegas Officer Richard Nelson was shot in the chest and stomach and fired back at Salas, hitting him at least once, but that the suspect also had a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Nelson is expected to survive. He has been a Vegas officer since 2009 and is on paid administrative leave.
10 a.m.
A man who shot a police officer before killing himself during a standoff with Las Vegas police has been identified.
Police say 25-year-old Miguel Salas fled two officers attempting to pull him over on Tuesday and fired shots at them.
Thirty-three-year-old Las Vegas Officer Richard Nelson was shot in the chest and stomach and fired back at Salas, hitting him at least once.
The responding officer that was with Nelson was also hit by a bullet, but his law enforcement belt stopped it from wounding him.
Authorities caught up to Salas and a standoff ensued, during which Salas shot himself.
Nelson is expected to survive. He has been an officer in Las Vegas since 2009 and is on paid administrative leave.
