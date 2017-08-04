Nation & World

Police shoot man threatening suicide in South Carolina

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 10:10 AM

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C.

Authorities say a police officer has shot and killed a suicidal man in South Carolina after he pointed a gun at officers who were negotiating with him.

Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said the shooting happened early Friday outside a neighborhood near Surfside Beach.

Crosby says Horry County Police were checking on a report of a suicidal man.

Crosby says the man refused to put down the gun, firing in the air at least once. Negotiators were called along with the State Law Enforcement Division.

Crosby said at a news conference that the man continued to behave erratically and was shot after he pointed the gun at an officer.

Crosby would not say if investigators know which officer fired. Myrtle Beach Police were called because state agents were involved.

