Kenyan pastor extradited from UK to face child theft charges

A popular Kenyan televangelist was extradited from Britain on Friday to face charges of child trafficking amid accusations that he stole children, including newborn babies, to prove miracles.
Gilbert Deya was charged in a Kenyan court with five counts of child stealing, involving children all under the age of 14.
The children allegedly were to be offered as proof of miracles Deya claimed he had conducted to make infertile women pregnant.
Deya had fought extradition for more than 10 years. His wife, Mary, was sentenced to three years in prison in 2014 for stealing a baby.
Deya has denied the charges against him. He has been remanded to prison until Aug. 10, when the court will rule on whether to release him on bail pending trial.
Deya is also a suspect in a separate trafficking case. Kenyan police say the London-based preacher blessed infertile or post-menopausal women and sent them to Kenya purportedly to give birth. Police say the women claimed to have delivered babies in as little as two months and then applied to British authorities to take them back to London.
