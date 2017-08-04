The Latest: Vatican urges calm in Venezuela

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2009, file photo, Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma addresses the Commission of External Relationships in Brazil's Senate in Brasilia two days before the commission votes on the entrance of Venezuela into the Mercosur trade block. Two of Venezuela's leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Ledezma, were taken from their homes in the middle of the night by state security agents on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 in President Nicolas Maduro's first moves against his enemies since a widely denounced vote giving his government nearly unlimited powers. Allies of former Caracas Mayor Ledezma posted video online of a man who appeared to be the opposition leader being taken by state security as a woman screams for help for neighbors.
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2009, file photo, Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma addresses the Commission of External Relationships in Brazil's Senate in Brasilia two days before the commission votes on the entrance of Venezuela into the Mercosur trade block. Two of Venezuela's leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Ledezma, were taken from their homes in the middle of the night by state security agents on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 in President Nicolas Maduro's first moves against his enemies since a widely denounced vote giving his government nearly unlimited powers. Allies of former Caracas Mayor Ledezma posted video online of a man who appeared to be the opposition leader being taken by state security as a woman screams for help for neighbors. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2009, file photo, Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma addresses the Commission of External Relationships in Brazil's Senate in Brasilia two days before the commission votes on the entrance of Venezuela into the Mercosur trade block. Two of Venezuela's leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Ledezma, were taken from their homes in the middle of the night by state security agents on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 in President Nicolas Maduro's first moves against his enemies since a widely denounced vote giving his government nearly unlimited powers. Allies of former Caracas Mayor Ledezma posted video online of a man who appeared to be the opposition leader being taken by state security as a woman screams for help for neighbors. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Vatican urges calm in Venezuela

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 5:42 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis over installation of a special assembly to rewrite the constitution (all times local):

8:35 a.m.

Pope Francis is inviting the faithful worldwide to pray for Venezuela and its people, and the Vatican is urging the government to refrain from initiatives to overhaul the constitution and for security forces to avoid using "excessive force" amid protests.

The Holy See on Friday expressed "deep worry for the radicalization and worsening" of Venezuela's political crisis and for the rising toll of casualties and prisoners from anti-government clashes.

It says Francis is closely following the crisis' "humanitarian, social, political, economic and also spiritual" developments. The Vatican asked all political players, especially the government, to assure "full respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms" as well as Venezuela's constitution.

President Nicolas Madura is pushing for a revised constitution and all-powerful constituent assembly. The Vatican asked that that initiative be "avoided or suspended."

___

8:20 a.m.

A prominent Venezuelan opposition leader has been returned to his home after spending several days jailed.

The wife of Antonio Ledezma says on social media that the former Caracas mayor arrived home before dawn Friday.

Security forces forcibly entered Ledezma's apartment before dawn Tuesday and took him to a military prison. Officials accused him of violating the terms of his house arrest by posting anti-government messages on social media.

Also hauled back to jail for the same reason was opposition activist Leopoldo Lopez.

Foreign governments condemned the decision to jail both men, saying it could be the start of a new wave of repression against President Nicolas Maduro's opponents following a vote Sunday to choose delegates to a special assembly to rewrite the nation's constitution.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video