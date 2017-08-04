The Latest: Vatican urges calm in Venezuela

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2009, file photo, Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma addresses the Commission of External Relationships in Brazil's Senate in Brasilia two days before the commission votes on the entrance of Venezuela into the Mercosur trade block. Two of Venezuela's leading opposition figures, Leopoldo Lopez and Ledezma, were taken from their homes in the middle of the night by state security agents on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 in President Nicolas Maduro's first moves against his enemies since a widely denounced vote giving his government nearly unlimited powers. Allies of former Caracas Mayor Ledezma posted video online of a man who appeared to be the opposition leader being taken by state security as a woman screams for help for neighbors. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo