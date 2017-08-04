FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo Lower Saxony's state Governor Stephan Weil of the Social Democrats, SPD, attends a news conference in Osterode, Germany. The center-left state government in one of Germany's biggest regions has lost its majority with the defection of a lawmaker to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
Nation & World

Center-left government of major German state loses majority

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 7:04 AM

BERLIN

The center-left governor of one of Germany's biggest states said Friday that he would seek an early regional election after a lawmaker's defection to Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives cost his coalition government its majority.

The developments in Lower Saxony, were a symbolic blow to Germany's struggling left ahead of a national election on Sept. 24 in which Merkel is seeking a fourth term.

Since 2013, a coalition of governor Stephan Weil's Social Democrats and the Greens has run the state in northwestern Germany that is home to automaker Volkswagen among other companies.

The coalition had a single-seat majority in the state legislature until Green lawmaker Elke Twesten left her caucus Friday.

Twesten said she plans to join Merkel's Christian Democrats. If the party's caucus accepts her, that would give two center-right parties a one-seat majority and the chance to oust Weil. A state election was already due in January.

Weil made clear that he wouldn't quit, saying it was up to voters and no one else to determine who holds a majority.

"I will gladly face the will of the voters at any time, but I will not give way to an intrigue," he told reporters.

Weil said it was essential for the state legislature to dissolve itself and for a new election to take place "as soon as possible."

It's not clear when the early regional election could be held or if could be scheduled for the same day as the national election. Weil said he favors that.

National polls show the Social Democrats, under Merkel's challenger Martin Schulz, trailing the longtime German leader's conservatives by a double-digit margin. They are currently Merkel's junior partners in the national governing coalition, an arrangement that both sides are keen to end.

