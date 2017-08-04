Nation & World

Pence to speak at Koch brothers-hosted summit

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 4:13 AM

WASHINGTON

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at an event hosted by a group backed by the conservative Koch (kohk) brothers.

A statement from Americans for Prosperity, the flagship organization of the political network backed by industrialist billionaires Charles and David Koch, announced Friday that Pence will speak to a group of "grassroots volunteers" on Aug. 19 in Richmond, Virginia.

The Kochs never engaged in the 2016 presidential race, instead spending millions on advertising in Senate races.

This week, they had their first event with Trump administration officials, including Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) and Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short, touting a theme of tax reform.

Other speakers include Virginia House Speaker-Designee Kirk Cox, former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie and Federal Communications Commissioner Chairman Ajit Pai.

