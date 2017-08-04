Police release name of NY teen killed in accidental shooting

Police on Long Island have released the name of the 15-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a loaded handgun.
Nassau County police have identified the victim as Derek Cosme, of Glen Cove. Investigators say the teen was with two other juveniles at a Glen Cove home Wednesday night when the gun discharged. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the gun belonged to a retired corrections officer who lives at the home of the grandmother of one of the boys. According to police, the man has a licensed to own the pistol.
An investigation is continuing.
