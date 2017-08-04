OSCE urges Poland show 'restraint' against critical reporter

FILE - This file photo from June 21, 2017, shows Tomasz Piatek, right, a journalist for the Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza, sits alongside his lawyer in a court in Warsaw, Poland. The international security organization OSCE urged Thursday that the Polish government show restraint as it pursues a legal case against Piatek, who alleges in a new book that the defense minister has shady ties to Russia. The photo shows Piatek in court in a separate case in which he is being sued by an American political activist for defamation. Vanessa Gera, file AP Photo