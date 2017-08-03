Nation & World

Cambodia's PM wants US-born grandchild to not be American

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 11:51 PM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

The prime minister of Cambodia says he does not want his U.S.-born grandchild to have an American passport.

Hun Sen, whose country was the site of one of the 20th century's most terrible genocides, says he is worried his grandchild could be eligible to fight for the U.S. military.

In comments posted on Facebook on Thursday, Hun Sen said he was looking for a way for his 14-year-old grandchild to give up U.S. citizenship.

He did not name the grandchild, who was born when his or her parents were studying in the United States.

U.S. citizens are not compelled to perform military service, although males are required to register for conscription when they turn 18.

