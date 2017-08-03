Nation & World

Grand jury declines to indict officer who killed Emirati man

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 11:14 PM

HUDSON, Ohio

A grand jury has declined to indict an Ohio police officer who fatally shot an unarmed United Arab Emirates citizen last year.

The Ohio Attorney General's office said Thursday that Hudson police officer Ryan Doran will not face criminal charges.

Police say Doran shot and killed 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri on Dec. 4. Authorities say Doran shot Alameri five times during a struggle after the Case Western Reserve University law student fled the scene of a crash.

The UAE embassy in Washington says it's disappointed with the decision and is exploring "additional legal options" with Alameri's family.

Doran was on paid leave during the investigation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video