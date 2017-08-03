Nation & World

Cannabis company plans to turn desert town into pot paradise

By JOHN LOCHER and JOHN ROGERS Associated Press

August 03, 2017 6:54 PM

NIPTON, Calif.

Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, a question remains: Will the new owners rename the place Potsylvania?

American Green Inc. announced Thursday it is buying all 80 acres of the town whose current owner likes to describe it as being conveniently located in the middle of nowhere.

Nipton owner Roxanne Lang says escrow hasn't closed yet. But she confirms American Green is the buyer.

The new owner plans to turn the onetime Gold Rush town 60 miles from Las Vegas into an "energy-independent, cannabis-friendly" destination.

When Lang's late husband, Gerald Freeman, bought Nipton in 1985 it was a rundown ghost town.

He transformed it into an eccentric destination for desert aficionados.

Only about 20 people live there.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video