Venezuela's General Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz greets employees and journalists after a news conference at her office in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, July 31, 2017. Diaz said Monday that the new assembly that is supposed to rewrite the constitution will put "absolute power" in the hands of a minority certain to abolish essential political rights like the freedom of expression. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Venezuela prosecutor tries anew to stop assembly

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 1:07 PM

CARACAS, Venezuela

The Latest on Venezuela's political crisis over attempts to rewrite the constitution (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

Venezuela's chief prosecutor is seeking a court order to block Friday's planned installation of a nearly all-powerful assembly to rewrite the country's constitution.

Prosecutor General Luisa Ortega filed numerous complaints to the Supreme Court contesting the constitutionality of the new body designed by the socialist government. Those came before Sunday's vote to choose delegates — an election boycotted by the opposition and declared invalid by many international bodies.

Thursday's request was filed to a lower court, apparently in an attempt to circumvent the government-stacked Supreme Court. The request is almost certain to be denied.

President Nicolas Maduro says the assembly will hold its first meeting on Friday. Opposition forces say they plan large demonstrations to protest.

