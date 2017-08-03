Nebraska State Patrol probe finds widespread impropriety

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, answers a question as he stands with Nebraska Chief Human Resources Officer Jason Jackson, in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, during a news conference to release the findings of an internal investigation that led to the firing of the Nebraska State Patrol's superintendent in June. The patrol has come under increasing criticism for its handling of a high-speed chase that left a South Dakota man dead, and on Tuesday, Aug. 1 a female trooper filed a lawsuit alleging that she was subjected to an invasive and unnecessary pelvic exam before she could be hired. Nati Harnik AP Photo