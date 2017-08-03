Three Siberian Tiger cubs explore the enclosure in the zoo 'Hagenbeck' in Hamburg, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 3, 3017. Female tiger 'Maruschka' gave birth to four tiger cubs on June 15, 2017.
4 Siberian tiger cubs make public debut at Hamburg zoo

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 5:46 AM

BERLIN

Four Siberian tiger cubs are making their public debut at the zoo in Hamburg. Now it's up to their fans to choose names.

The striped foursome — two male and two female cubs — explored their enclosure at the northern German city's Tierpark Hagenbeck for the first time on Thursday.

Their mother, five-year-old Maruschka, gave birth to the cubs on June 15.

The zoo is offering 10 names for people to choose from — Mischka, Slawa, Olai, Vitali and Wladimir for the male cubs; and Dascha, Kety, Lesja, Darja and Anushka for the female cubs.

It's calling for people to email their choice by Aug. 9, with the two most popular names for each gender winning.

