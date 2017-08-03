Nation & World

Kosovo parliament holds inaugural session amid delays

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 4:17 AM

PRISTINA, Kosovo

Kosovo's 120 new lawmakers have been sworn in during a ceremony, but the election of parliament's new speaker was delayed amid doubts if the coalition that won June's election can muster a majority vote.

The choice for the speaker is important because it will indicate if the coalition, which includes former leaders of Kosovo's war of independence against Serbia, can secure the required votes to also choose the new prime minister.

The coalition, headed by former speaker Kadri Veseli, won 39 seats in parliament in the June 11 election. It will need backing from other political groupings or persuade individual lawmakers to support it.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, which is not recognized by Belgrade.

