FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo Social Democrats' leader and top candidate for the German elections in September Martin Schulz speaks during a meeting of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s challenger in Germany’s Sept. 24 election is quoted Thursday Aug. 3, 2017 telling Der Spiegel magazine he is suggesting that he would be better at standing up to President Donald Trump than the longtime German leader.
FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo Social Democrats' leader and top candidate for the German elections in September Martin Schulz speaks during a meeting of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s challenger in Germany’s Sept. 24 election is quoted Thursday Aug. 3, 2017 telling Der Spiegel magazine he is suggesting that he would be better at standing up to President Donald Trump than the longtime German leader. Michael Probst,file AP Photo
FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo Social Democrats' leader and top candidate for the German elections in September Martin Schulz speaks during a meeting of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s challenger in Germany’s Sept. 24 election is quoted Thursday Aug. 3, 2017 telling Der Spiegel magazine he is suggesting that he would be better at standing up to President Donald Trump than the longtime German leader. Michael Probst,file AP Photo

Nation & World

Merkel challenger Schulz: I'd be better at countering Trump

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 4:17 AM

BERLIN

Chancellor Angela Merkel's challenger in Germany's Sept. 24 election is suggesting that he would be better at standing up to U.S. President Donald Trump than the longtime German leader.

Polls show Martin Schulz's center-left Social Democrats trailing Merkel's conservatives by 12-18 percentage points.

Schulz was quoted Thursday as telling Der Spiegel magazine that Trump, who's unpopular in Germany, "is a risk for his country and the whole world." He added "men like Trump ultimately need what they spread themselves: clear messages."

Schulz said: "I would counter him as clearly as possible." He said "politics sometimes needs clear words. I think I am better here than Ms. Merkel."

Merkel has taken a diplomatic approach but also distanced herself from Trump by suggesting Europe can no longer entirely rely on the U.S.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video