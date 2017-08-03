Merkel challenger Schulz: I'd be better at countering Trump

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo Social Democrats' leader and top candidate for the German elections in September Martin Schulz speaks during a meeting of Germany's Social Democratic Party in Dortmund, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s challenger in Germany’s Sept. 24 election is quoted Thursday Aug. 3, 2017 telling Der Spiegel magazine he is suggesting that he would be better at standing up to President Donald Trump than the longtime German leader. Michael Probst,file AP Photo