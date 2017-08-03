One of the newly born cheetah quintuplets is licked by its mother Savannah at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The five cubs, three male and two female, were born on May 15, 2017. Scientists say every cheetah cub is critical to saving the species, which is threatened with extinction in the wild.
One of the newly born cheetah quintuplets is licked by its mother Savannah at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The five cubs, three male and two female, were born on May 15, 2017. Scientists say every cheetah cub is critical to saving the species, which is threatened with extinction in the wild. Petr David Josek AP Photo
One of the newly born cheetah quintuplets is licked by its mother Savannah at their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. The five cubs, three male and two female, were born on May 15, 2017. Scientists say every cheetah cub is critical to saving the species, which is threatened with extinction in the wild. Petr David Josek AP Photo

Nation & World

Prague zoo: Quintuplet cheetah cubs doing well

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 2:44 AM

PRAGUE

The Prague Zoo says five cheetah cubs that were recently born in the park are doing well.

The zoo said Thursday the quintuplets — three male and two female — have survived the most critical period after their May 15 birth and that their mother, 6-year-old Savannah, is taking good care of them.

Cheetahs are the fastest animals on land but also are vulnerable to diseases. Scientists say every cub is critical to saving the species, which is threatened with extinction in the wild.

It was the second birth for Savannah, who gave birth to quadruplets in 2014. In both cases, five-year-old Ben was the father. The cubs have not yet been named.

Visitors will have the first chance to see them on Aug. 26.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video