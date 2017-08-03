FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, black smoke rises from a coalition airstrike which attacked an Islamic State militant position, on the front line on the eastern side of Raqqa, Syria. The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, it has sufficient legal authority for military force against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria based on the 2001 law to counter al-Qaida.
Nation & World

Russia: Truce to go into effect in another Syria 'safe zone'

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 1:17 AM

MOSCOW

Russia's Defense Ministry says a cease-fire has been agreed on in another of the four planned safe zones in war-torn Syria.

The ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, says the truce should go into effect at noon on Thursday in the rebel-held area north of the city of Homs.

Earlier, truces have already gone into effect in other areas of the four zones.

The truces are taking hold even as U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces are battling to rout Islamic State militants from their self-declared capital of Raqqa.

Russia and Iran, both supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, and Turkey, which backs rebels fighting Syrian government forces, agreed on a plan in May to establish four "de-escalation" zones in Syria, pressing Assad's air force to halt flights over the designated areas.

