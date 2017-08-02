Man who settled jailhouse rape claims appeals deportation

In this October 2013 photo, Audemio Orozco-Ramirez speaks during an interview in Helena, Mont., about a sexual assault he says he experienced at the Jefferson County jail in Boulder, Mont. U.S. immigration authorities arrested Orozco-Ramirez on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, and plan to deport him to Mexico just months after he settled claims that he was raped in a Montana jail while previously awaiting deportation proceedings, the man's attorney said. The Great Falls Tribune via AP John S. Adams