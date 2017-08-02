Nation & World

2 former Guantanamo detainees allowed to stay in Ghana

The Associated Press

August 02, 2017 5:37 AM

ACCRA, Ghana

Lawmakers in Ghana have ratified an agreement that allows two former Guantanamo Bay detainees to stay in the West African country.

Ghana's Supreme Court had ruled in June that the former president's decision to allow the detainees to come had been unconstitutional.

The state-owned Ghana News Agency reported Wednesday that the two men of Yemeni origin now will be able to stay in Ghana following the parliament's approval.

The two men were held at the U.S. base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba as enemy combatants, accused of training with al-Qaida and fighting with the Taliban.

They had been cleared for release in 2009, but the United States won't send Guantanamo prisoners to Yemen because of instability there. Officials had to find another country to accept them.

