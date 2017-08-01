Driver charged in California bus wreck that killed 4 people

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2016, file photo, authorities investigate the scene of a charter bus crash on northbound Highway 99 between Atwater and Livingston, Calif. The Merced County District Attorney's office on Monday, July 31, 2017, filed four felony counts of vehicular manslaughter and five misdemeanor vehicle code violations against the driver Mario David Vasquez in connection with the crash last August amid San Joaquin Valley farmland. Scott Smith, File AP Photo