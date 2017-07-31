FILE - This is a Tuesday, April 5, 2016 file photo of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin attends a meeting of a committee on preparations for Victory Day in WWII, which Russia celebrates on May 9, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Rogozin said that he had to scrap a trip to Moldova after his plane was barred from entering Romanian and Hungarian airspace. Rogozin said in comments to Russian news agencies on Friday July 28, 2017, that he and other Russian officials were traveling on a commercial flight to the Moldovan capital Chisinau when the plane was denied passage over Romania or Hungary.
FILE - This is a Tuesday, April 5, 2016 file photo of Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin attends a meeting of a committee on preparations for Victory Day in WWII, which Russia celebrates on May 9, in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Rogozin said that he had to scrap a trip to Moldova after his plane was barred from entering Romanian and Hungarian airspace. Rogozin said in comments to Russian news agencies on Friday July 28, 2017, that he and other Russian officials were traveling on a commercial flight to the Moldovan capital Chisinau when the plane was denied passage over Romania or Hungary. Alexander Zemlianichenko, pool AP Photo

Romanian official: Russian deputy PM tried to flout EU ban

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 8:45 AM

BUCHAREST, Romania

Russia's deputy prime minister "deliberately" tried to enter Romanian airspace despite knowing he is on a list of officials banned from the European Union, Romania's foreign minister said Monday.

"In my opinion, it was a deliberate act to create problems between Romania and Russia," the minister, Teodor Melescanu, told the news channel Antena 3.

Russian Deputy Premier Dmitry Rogozin abandoned a trip to Moldova Friday after his plane was barred from entering Romanian and Hungarian airspace. Both countries are EU members.

Rogozin is one of the most senior Russian officials who was slapped with an EU visa ban in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

He was traveling on a commercial flight to the Moldovan capital, Chisinau. The plane had to land in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, because it was running out of fuel after being diverted.

In a tweet Rogozin said that Romanian authorities "put lives of the passengers, women and children at risk" by forcing the plane to divert. He warned the Romanian government: "You wait for an answer, bastards!"

Melescanu denied that Romanian authorities had endangered lives. He said he believed Rogozin wanted to show that the EU sanctions barring Russians from transiting or visiting EU countries don't work.

