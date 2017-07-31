Archaeologists at Angkor Wat find large buried statue

FILE - In this March 20, 2015, file photo, the sun rises behind Angkor Wat on the northern outskirts of Siem Reap province, some 230 kilometers

143 miles) northwest of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Archaeologists at Cambodia's Angkor Wat temple complex studying the site of a hospital from eight to nine centuries ago said they found a large statue in their excavations Sunday, July 30, 2017.