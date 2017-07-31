Nation & World

Pakistan ruling party's choice for next PM, others seek post

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 3:53 AM

ISLAMABAD

Pakistan's premier-designate and three opposition lawmakers have submitted their candidacies for the country's next head of government.

Monday's development comes ahead of Tuesday's vote in parliament that will elect a successor to three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified from office by the Supreme Court and who resigned last week.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a longtime Sharif loyalist nominated for the top slot, is almost certain to win the vote since the nation's ruling party, the Pakistan Muslim League, commands a comfortable majority in the house.

Abbasi was the party's choice until Sharif's younger brother — Shahbaz Sharif, the chief minister of Punjab province — wins a national assembly seat in a by-election.

The Supreme Court disqualified Sharif following a probe that determined his family had concealed their assets.

