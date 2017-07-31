Nation & World

Authorities capture alligator roaming around upstate NY town

The Associated Press

July 31, 2017 3:54 AM

WHITNEY POINT, N.Y.

Authorities in upstate New York have captured an alligator that got loose.

According to Animal Adventure Park, New York state Department of Environmental Conservation crews captured the renegade reptile Saturday behind the fairgrounds in rural Whitney Point. Sightings of the alligator were first reported July 22.

Officials say the alligator is 3 feet, 3 inches long. They believe it's someone's pet.

The alligator will be quarantined and then permanently placed in an exhibit at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. The privately owned zoo, just east of Binghamton, is home to April the giraffe, whose pregnancy and birthing of a male calf was an internet sensation this year.

Staffers at Animal Adventure say they are looking forward to educating visitors about the alligator.

