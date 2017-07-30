Australian Federal Police and NSW Police officers work in the Surry Hills suburb of Sydney, Australia on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Law enforcement officials raided properties in several Sydney suburbs and arrested four men on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack related to a bomb plot involving aircraft, officials said.
Nation & World

Australia airport securitys stay heighted over terror plot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 5:26 PM

CANBERRA, Australia

Security remains heightened in airports around Australia with more intense screening of luggage after law enforcement officials said they had thwarted a plan to bring down an airliner.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton on Monday declined to comment on newspaper reports that Islamist extremists planned to kill the occupants of a plane with poison gas and that a homemade bomb was to be disguised as a kitchen mincer.

Four men arrested in raids in Sydney late Saturday — two Lebanese-Australian fathers and their two sons — had yet to be charged.

The government will not comment on media reports that the suspects were not previously known to Australian security officials and that their arrests followed a tip from a foreign intelligence agency.

